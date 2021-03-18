Patrick Peterson leaves in free agency to Vikings on one-year deal
The Arizona Cardinals have lost their second free agent of the offseason. After linebacker Haason Reddick agreed to a one-year deal with the Carolinas Panthers, now cornerback Patrick Peterson is moving on.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he will join the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year, $10 million deal.
Perennial Pro-Bowl CB Patrick Peterson has reached agreement on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings, per source.
Peterson leaves the Cardinals after a decade with the team. He was drafted fifth overall in 2011 and began his career being selected to the Pro Bowl eight times and named an All-Pro three times.
His play slipped a bit over the last couple of seasons but was the Cardinals’ best cornerback still. He expressed a desire to return but apparently they were not willing to pay Peterson the money he wanted.
His departure now leaves a gaping hole at cornerback that the team has only sort of addressed, having released and re-signed Robert Alford.
The Cardinals will host the Vikings in 2021 so Peterson will have a homecoming.
