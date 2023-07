Patrick Peterson lands 85 rating in Madden NFL 24

Cornerback ratings are out for Madden NFL 24. EA Sports is set to release the latest iteration of the football game in August and we are taking a look at how the Pittsburgh Steelers cornerbacks stack up.

Patrick Peterson - 85

Levi Wallace - 79

Joey Porter Jr. - 75

Chandon Sullivan - 73

James Pierre - 71

Cory Trice Jr. - 67

Luq Barcoo - 65

Chris Wilcox - 64

Madre Harper - 63

