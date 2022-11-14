The Vikings somehow beat the Bills in Buffalo. They’ll have another raucous flight home.

It will be virtually impossible to top last week’s celebration, which featured quarterback Kirk Cousins shirtless and wearing multiple expensive chains.

So what will happen this time, after a much bigger win over a much better foe?

“We got a surprise for y’all,” Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson told PFT by phone from the locker room after the game. “We got a surprise for y’all to see.”

Stay tuned. Given that Kirk was already shirtless, there’s not much more he can do. Unless he does what Randy Moss once vowed to do after being fined for rubbing his rear end on the goal post in Green Bay, in the oft-overlooked P.S. to his iconic “straight cash homey” moment.

Patrick Peterson on Kirk Cousins’s plane attire: “We got a surprise for y’all to see.” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk