Patrick Peterson gets pulled into Jalen Ramsey’s greatness argument

Jordy McElroy
·2 min read
A pounding-of-the-chest social media post by Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey led to a discussion involving past and current elite cornerbacks.

And rightfully so, Minnesota Vikings corner Patrick Peterson’s name found its way into the conversation.

Ramsey posed a challenge that insinuated no one else’s career stacked up to the first six years he’s had in the NFL. It was a bold statement from a bold player with the ability to back up the talk on the football field.

Ramsey posted, “Stack up my first 6 years in the league to ANY corner in HISTORY! 3x 1st team All Pro & 5x Pro bowler… who else did that?”

Aqib Talib was the first to jump in and give Ramsey his props on an incredible career to this point. He admitted the 27-year-old cornerback achieved more than him in the first six years.

But another legendary corner, Richard Sherman, was singing a different tune. Not only does Sherman believe he belongs in the same conversation as Ramsey, but he believes Peterson does as well.

In a response, Ramsey did still push to defend his initial argument, but he also stated both Sherman and Peterson were deserving Hall of Famers.

Aside from a Super Bowl win, Peterson might have the strongest head-to-head case in the group with three First-Team All-Pros and six Pro Bowls in his first six seasons.

If anything, this entire argument reinforces the thinking that Peterson should have a golden jacket awaiting him at some point down the road. It should also motivate the Vikings in their bid to be this year’s Cincinnati Bengals as a surprise Super Bowl contender.

Few players, if any, are more deserving of a Lombardi Trophy than Peterson.

