Cornerback Patrick Peterson feels like this year’s Cardinals team has a chance to be the best that he’s been on since coming to Arizona in 2011.

It could also be the last Cardinals team that he’ll be on. Peterson’s contract is up after the 2020 season and he said on a Thursday conference call that there haven’t been serious talks about a new deal to keep him with the team that made him a first-round pick.

Peterson didn’t sound like that was a problem as he feels like he can use the upcoming season to put himself in a better negotiating position.

“I feel I have a lot to prove,” Peterson said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website.

Peterson missed six games due to a suspension last year, but returned to make 46 tackles and two interceptions in the final 10 games of the season. He’s set to make $12.05 million this season.

Patrick Peterson feels he has a lot to prove in contract year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk