Patrick Peterson calls speculation of future with Cardinals a ‘dirty rumor’

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in March. Thus far, there has been no news from the team or Peterson about contract negotiations, although Peterson said there would be no talks during the season.

So when there was a report that there would be an inevitable parting of ways, it made it around the Internet.

Peterson addressed the rumor directly on his podcast “All Things Covered” with Bryant McFadden.

“There is no real update,” Peterson said. “It is a dirty rumor. I woke up to it this morning as well. Me and the team haven’t talked anything about contracts. We haven’t talked about parting ways so that’s just what it is. It’s a dirty rumor. I don’t know where (he) gets his insight from, but that’s a dirty rumor.”

For Peterson and McFadden, a dirty rumor has no truth to it.

“(Free agency) hasn’t even started,” he said. “The Super Bowl just got over with.”

The team and Peterson could very well go different directions. He will be 31 years old. He likely still wants to be paid like a top cornerback but his play has declined. He is still the best cornerback on the team, but there have been some hiccups in the last couple of seasons.

He requested a trade in 2018. He had a conflict with the front office before the 2019 season and was suspended six games. When he returned, he struggled.

His 2020 season wasn’t bad but he also wasn’t a great corner.

Peterson will be 31 years old this next season. Will he be willing to re-sign with the team and not make top money without testing the market?

He has said he wants to finish his career in Arizona.

Whether he does or not will ultimately come down to money.

Without any recent contract talks, any report is simply premature and speculation from someone who has some insight but nothing concrete.

The decision the team has to make with Peterson is one of the more important ones of the offseason. If they move on from him, they need someone to replace him.

Story continues

This is one of the major storylines to watch. Will the Cardinals re-sign him before free agency? Will they use a tag? Will they let him test the market and will he ultimately return after not getting a significantly better deal?

We have a lot to watch.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



