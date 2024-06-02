Patrick Mekari named the Ravens most underappreciate player

The Ravens have three offensive line spots up for grabs by potential new starters, but their most consistent player isn’t even a starter.

NFL.com recently named the most underappreciated player for all 32 NFL teams, and Mekari made the list for Baltimore.

The selection for Baltimore came down to a difficult decision between Patricks. “Project Pat” Ricard was an enticing option, especially considering the fullback will now be blowing open holes for Derrick Freakin’ Henry. But despite the general lack of appreciation for his position, Ricard has received his share of individual shine in the form of four straight Pro Bowl selections from 2019 through 2022, as well as a second-team All-Pro nod this past season. So, Patrick Mekari, come on down! Esteemed colleague Kevin Patra recently spotlighted the biggest remaining question mark in Baltimore: the offensive line. Multiple spots appear iffy, thanks to injuries and inexperience. Fortunately, the Ravens employ one of the best swing linemen in football today. In five NFL seasons, Mekari has ably logged snaps at all five OL positions. This is a utility man with immense value, especially on this particular roster.

Mekari made seven starts between the right and left side, filling in for Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses, who dealt with knee and shoulder injuries.

Baltimore signed Josh Jones, drafted Roger Rosengarten, and have Andrew Vorhees ready to be inserted at the guard position.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire