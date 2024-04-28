Patrick McMorris thought the Dolphins were a spam caller so he hung up

Every prospective NFL draft pick waits for their phone to ring with a team on the other line. But when the Miami Dolphins called up Cal safety Patrick McMorris to tell him he’d be taken with one of their sixth-round picks, he immediately hung up.

“I’ve been getting spam calls, and I thought this was just another one because I picked up and nothing went through for a couple seconds so I hung up,” McMorris told reporters Saturday.

Fortunately, he was ready to pick up when the Dolphins gave his number another try.

“The whole phone call, it’s just so surreal,” McMorris said. “You watch it on TV, you watch these guys get picked year-in and year-out seeing those videos of them getting the call. Now you’re being in that moment, it’s definitely a crazy experience.

“It was a dream of mine to get drafted and be able to play in the NFL. So just kind of continuously living out that dream, it was definitely an exciting moment.”

Amazingly, McMorris wasn’t the only draft pick to hang up on the Dolphins on Saturday. The team’s very next selection, USC wide receiver Tahj Washington, was so excited to celebrate with his family that he hung up before general manager Chris Grier could pass the phone to head coach Mike McDaniel.

When you’re so excited that you accidentally hang up 😂📱 pic.twitter.com/vwXj1YdTjj — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 28, 2024

McMorris was a two-time First Team All-Mountain West selection during his time at San Diego State. After transferring to Cal for the 2023 season, he recorded an interception, 4.5 tackles for loss, and sack and 90 tackles for the Golden Bears.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire