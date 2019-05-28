Patrick McCaw wonders if Warriors fans will boo him at Oracle Arena originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena between the Warriors and Raptors is still eight days away.

But Raptors guard Patrick McCaw is already thinking about the reception he will receive from Warriors fans.

"I don't know if they're going to be booing me or what," he told Marc Spears of The Undefeated. "But I'm excited to go back, for real. It's going to be a lot of fun.

"I'm excited to see what happens in that type of atmosphere. I know what to expect from the fans."

Former Warriors are typically met with cheers and applause when they return in a visiting uniform to face the Dubs.

But the McCaw situation is pretty atypical. He drew a line in the sand and refused to return to the Warriors. He wanted to leave the organization.

The saga was covered extensively the first few months of the season, with some Warriors players speaking their mind about McCaw's decision.

The 23-year old hasn't been at Oracle since Golden State's Game 2 win over the Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals.

And now he's facing his former team on basketball's biggest stage.

"This sh-- is crazy," McCaw told The Undefeated. "Never would I have thought this. It's unbelievable."

Even though he didn't exactly leave the organization on the best of terms, McCaw still keeps in contact with several people affiliated with the Warriors.

"Pat has all the intangibles to be a really good player in this league," Shaun Livingston told The Undefeated. "He was in a position where he wanted to realize his potential and didn't think he could've done it here.

"I wish he could've stayed another year, but a player has to do what's best for him. I still got love for Pat."

Next week, we will find out if anybody in Dub Nation feels the same way.

