Patrick McCaw reveals why he wanted to leave Warriors, join Cavs

The Patrick McCaw Era in Golden State officially came to a close Sunday night when the Warriors declined to match the offer sheet he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Monday, the 23-year old guard spoke to reporters after Cavs practice. So, why did McCaw want to leave the two-time defending NBA champs?

"That's a tough question," the 38th overall pick in the 2016 draft began, per The Athletic. "I loved playing in Golden State. My teammates, the coaches, it was nothing really … nothing stands out to me to say I didn't want to go back.

"Think it was just a personal thing where I was just like, I think it was time for me to move on for a new opportunity within myself. Nothing against Golden State, front office, coaches, players, the environment, it had nothing to do with any of that.

"It's just a personal thing, and I wanted a new opportunity to move on."

From all accounts, McCaw wanted a bigger opportunity and/or role. That wasn't going to be possible with the Warriors because Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are really good at basketball and play the bulk of the minutes in the backcourt.

McCaw has about eight days to prove to the Cavs that he's worth $3 million. They can release McCaw before Jan. 7 and not owe him a single dollar the rest of the season.

McCaw was willing to hold out from the Warriors and bet on himself.

"I took a different approach to this whole situation," he said. "I was uncertain if I would get an offer sheet or anything. But being positive in myself and knowing something would come. I can't really look back on the last two months and how I handled the whole situation. I can only continue to focus on now and the future. That's all I'm waiting for."

Both parties are moving forward, and it's good for everybody that there's finally a solution.

"I can't say anything other than it was all me," McCaw said. "Nothing against Golden State. I just wanted to move on."

