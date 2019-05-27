Patrick McCaw reveals he still doesn't have 2018 NBA championship ring originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors always make sure to take care of their former players.

If a player was part of the team that won a championship with them the previous season, Golden State would find the right time to give that player their championship ring when they returned as a visitor.

This past season, it happened with JaVale McGee, Zaza Pachulia, Omri Casspi and Nick Young.

But the Warriors are still in possession of Patrick McCaw's 2018 NBA championship ring.

In the midst of a contract dispute with the Warriors, McCaw didn't show up for the ring ceremony on opening night. He signed with the Toronto Raptors in January, after the team had already played in Oakland in December.

So, with the Warriors and Raptors spending the next two weeks in close proximity, will McCaw get the ring he earned last season?

"I don't think so, no," McCaw recently told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears. "Probably after the Finals or off to the side. Probably after. Yeah, it is kind of a little too much to do it now. I think they talked to my parents about sending it, but this was when I was still trying to figure if I was going to some other team. We'll see."

McCaw's breakup with the Warriors was messy. His relationship with the organization might be strained, but his former teammates still have affection for him.

"I still got love for Pat," reserve guard Shaun Livingston told reporters in Oakland on Monday. "He's still our little brother."

If the Warriors do give McCaw his 2018 ring after the conclusion of the upcoming NBA Finals, they are likely hoping it's the only ring he collects in the near future.