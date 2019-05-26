Patrick McCaw celebrates making third NBA Finals; Warriors fans not amused originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Patrick McCaw didn't want to be a Warrior. That much was clear, after he turned down the team's two-year, $4 million contract offer last year.

McCaw later joined the Cavaliers on a $3 million deal that the Warriors declined to match, and he called his decision not to rejoin Golden State "a personal thing," nothing more.

Now a Raptor after the Cavs waived him in January, McCaw shared another personal thing Saturday night after Toronto advanced to the NBA Finals -- something the 23-year-old swingman knows a lot about from his Warriors stint.

SAY WHAT YOU WANT 3 STRAIGHT NBA FINALS APPEARANCES?! I CAN'T MAKE THIS UP ... MY FAITH GOT ME HERE, NOTHING BUT GOD!!! 🙏🏽 ZERO WORRIES ZERO DOUBTS 💯 — Patrick McCaw (@PMcCaw0) May 26, 2019

Say what you want indeed. And Warriors fans did, mostly with pictures and GIFs.

Most fans' issues centered around McCaw's contributions to the Raptors' NBA Finals advancement. They could be called, well, less than impressive. He scored two points in 36 total minutes across seven playoff games, and he hasn't seen the court for the Raptors since Game 6 against the 76ers in the second round. That was 16 days ago.

McCaw's regular-season numbers weren't great, either, as he averaged 2.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 13.2 minutes in 26 games, with only one start, for Toronto.

Warriors Outsider Drew Shiller had some thoughts …

In the Eastern Conference playoffs, Pat McCaw scored a total of 2 points in 36 minutes. It would be wild if he all of a sudden is thrust into a bigger role against his former team https://t.co/3fg1xaC48e — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 26, 2019

Playing time be damned, McCaw indeed has a chance for his third consecutive NBA championship ring. Given the circumstances, though, don't expect Dub Nation to be too excited for someone for whom they once rooted -- if he even plays in the best-of-seven series.