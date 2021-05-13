Patrick Marleau gets incredible gift from Gordie Howe's family

Marcus White
·3 min read
Marleau gets amazing gift from Howe's family to honor record originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Gordie Howe's family gave Patrick Marleau a heck of a gift to commemorate the Sharks icon passing the late legend on the NHL's games-played list.

The NHL Players Association this week presented Marleau with a stick from Gordie Howe's 1,767th and final NHL game. That stick was in the Hockey Hall of Fame, and it will be replaced by one of Marleau's from his record-setting 1,768th NHL game.

Howe's family requested the stick be taken out of the Hall of Fame in Toronto and gifted to Marleau.

"Mr. Shark" also received a painting of himself alongside "Mr. Hockey," a custom piece created by Disney and Lucasfilm master artist Kevin John.

The Howes have been supportive of Marleau breaking Gordie's record. Mark Howe, Gordie's son and a 16-year NHL veteran himself, said last month that his father would be happy Marleau broke his record.

"Obviously, Patrick Marleau has to have an incredible passion for the game," Howe told Bay Area News Group's Curtis Pashelka last month. "He's been blessed with good health for the majority of his career, but you can't achieve this goal unless you absolutely love what you're doing and like my dad, have a passion for what you're doing. Kudos to him for that."

RELATED: Sharks' five biggest summer priorities to return to playoffs

Marleau played in his 1,779th -- and, possibly, his final -- NHL game Wednesday, as the Sharks lost 6-0 to the rival Vegas Golden Knights. The 41-year-old has said he hopes to return for another season, but he and the Sharks have not discussed a new contract.

If Wednesday was his last game at SAP Center, Sharks fans sent Marleau off with a fitting tribute. The franchise's all-time leading scorer skated for one last lap around the ice as the fans applauded.

Whether or not lap was Marleau's skate into the sunset, his career will always be remembered in San Jose.

