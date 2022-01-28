Patrick Mahomes can be the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls

Few players have accomplished as much as Patrick Mahomes, so early in his career, and he’s one win away from another unprecedented accomplishment.

If the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl LVI, Mahomes will start in his third Super Bowl, and he will be the youngest quarterback in NFL history to start three Super Bowls.

Tom Brady is currently the youngest quarterback to start his third Super Bowl; Mahomes will be 26 years and 149 days old on the day of Super Bowl LVI, younger than Brady was at the time of his third Super Bowl.

Mahomes is five seasons into his NFL career, and although he was a backup as a rookie, he is off to as good a start as the NFL has ever seen.

