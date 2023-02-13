Patrick Mahomes writhes in pain after sack late in second quarter

The high right ankle sprain by Patrick Mahomes has been discussed for weeks.

It didn’t have an impact in the first half of Super Bowl 57 … until a sack late in the second quarter.

T.J. Edwards took the Chiefs’ quarterback down and Mahomes was in instant pain as he tried to get off the field.

He hobbled to the sidelines and bench before displaying a great amount of discomfort.

At one point, he buried his head in the shoulder of a member of the Chiefs’ training staff.

Trailing 21-14 at the time, Kansas City had to be more concerned about the well-being of its star quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire