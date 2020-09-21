Patrick Mahomes has won a record six straight games when trailing by double digits

When Patrick Mahomes is trailing by 10 or more points, he has the other team right where he wants them.

With Mahomes at quarterback, the Chiefs have now won six consecutive games when trailing by 10 points or more, which is an NFL record for a quarterback, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

That includes the Chiefs’ overtime win over the Chargers on Sunday, when they were trailing 17-6 midway through the third quarter before Mahomes led them back.

It also includes the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the 49ers, when they were trailing 20-10 at the start of the fourth quarter but won 31-20.

Prior to that the Chiefs trailed 10-0 in the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game but came back to win, and trailed 24-0 in the divisional round of the playoffs before coming back to win.

In last year’s regular season the Chiefs trailed the Lions 10-0 but came back to win, and before that the Chiefs trailed the Raiders 10-0 but came back to win.

Against Mahomes, no lead is safe.

