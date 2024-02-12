Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP for third time after pushing Chiefs to thrilling OT win

Patrick Mahomes won Super Bowl 58 MVP as the quarterback led the Kansas City Chiefs to their third title in five years by beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime Sunday.

Mahomes won the award for the third time in his career. He now is tied with Hall of Famer Joe Montana for the second-most Super Bowl MVPs in NFL history, trailing only Tom Brady, who won five.

On Sunday night, he went 34-of-46 for 333 passing yards and two touchdowns with one interception. His 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime sealed the victory.

His leading receiver was tight end Travis Kelce had nine catches for 93 yards in front of his significant other, Taylor Swift.

Mahomes won two road playoff games en route to the Super Bowl, marking the first time he had ever played away from Arrowhead Stadium in non-Super Bowl postseason contests.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 \d during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Chiefs came back to win Super Bowl 58 after being down 10-0.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl MVP 2024: Patrick Mahomes wins for third time in career