Patrick Mahomes wins 2022 AP NFL MVP
In a pre-recorded speech, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reflects on winning the 2022 AP NFL Most Valuable Player award at the 2023 NFL Honors.
NFL Network has decided to remove the Hall of Famer from its Super Bowl pregame shows.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at Super Bowl LVII Radio Row and identified the top potential landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo.
Days before the Super Bowl kicks off, the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. By Adam Hermann
Super Bowl week in Phoenix has not been kind to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. By Adam Hermann
49ers stars Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey have wildly differing opinions on who they want to win Super Bowl LVII.
Former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff would prefer to add a premium player instead of a pile of picks in a trade for the No. 1 pick. Could Brian Burns be that premium player for the Bears to target?
Sean Payton was a candidate for several head coaching jobs before reaching an agreement with the Broncos that will take him back to the sidelines after a year spent working at Fox Sports. Payton’s colleague in the television business Terry Bradshaw made headlines earlier this week when he said that Payton did not pursue a [more]
49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey spoke frankly about his future in San Francisco last week.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
One of the strangest stories of the week came from Minnesota, by way of Arizona. Brian Flores opted to become the new defensive coordinator of the Vikings while still in the running to become the head coach of the Cardinals. Some have wondered whether Flores had learned that he wouldn’t get the Cardinals job. Some [more]
The Eagles are favored to win Super Bowl 57 for a lot of reasons. Here are five that are keeping Chiefs fans up at night.
Almost two weeks after the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss, Christian McCaffrey revealed just how close he was to being the quarterback against the Eagles.
The Chiefs coach was asked to name his favorite rappers today, and his answer didn’t disappoint.
The NFL presented its awards for the season at its annual NFL Honors night.
Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night at Ralph’s on the Park, Nick [more]
Breaking down the matchups, key players and the winner of the 2023 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
People love their conspiracy theories.
There are storylines galore heading into Super Bowl 57. Here are our staff predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs.
Win or lose against the Eagles, attention will shift quickly to free agency after Sunday’s Super Bowl.