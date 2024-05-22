Patrick Mahomes: We're trying to help Rashee Rice to be a great person as well as a great player

Rashee Rice's alleged assault victim wants any potential charges against the Chiefs receiver dropped, calling their altercation a "misunderstanding." Rice, though, still faces eight felony charges related to his involvement in a high-speed car crash in Dallas earlier this offseason.

Neither the NFL nor the Chiefs have punished Rice so far, waiting for the legal process to play out.

So, Rice is attending the team's organized team activities in Kansas City.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said everyone associated with the team is doing what they can to help Rice avoid future off-field mistakes.

"It’s not just me. [We're all] just trying to do whatever we can to teach him how to learn from his mistakes," Mahomes said Wednesday, via video from the team. "Obviously, that was a big mistake. You get to learn from it and make sure it doesn't happen again and try to do whatever you can to be the best person you can be in society, not only for yourself but for the people around you. I think he is doing that.

"Right now, we're just going to keep trying to do whatever we can to get him on the right path, so that he can be a great football player, obviously, but we want to be a great person, too."

The reigning Super Bowl champions, who are going for a three-peat, have not had the best of offseasons. Rice's legal troubles, the arrests of offensive tackles Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick for misdemeanor marijuana possession and Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech have made headlines since they raised their third Lombardi Trophy in five seasons.

"It's just about being as smart as we can when we're not in the building," Mahomes said. "I think guys understand we have to step up as a team and an organization in that way. But we have to go out and prove that for other people to believe that as well."