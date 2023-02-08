Patrick Mahomes' Wednesday press conference during Super Bowl LVII week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Wednesday press conference during Super Bowl LVII week.
Jimmy Garoppolo's relationship with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch reportedly went south in the days or weeks leading up to the 49ers' loss to the Eagles.
Trent Dilfer has had plenty of infamous takes about Tom Brady, but his recent comments about the newly retired quarterback and the modern NFL might be the most puzzling yet.
Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his early-round projections for the 2023 NFL draft following Senior Bowl week
The Cowboys haven’t made the NFC Championship Game since 1995, which was the last of the franchise’s five Super Bowls. Dallas has had six head coaches since Jimmy Johnson, but Mike McCarthy will get a fourth season despite one playoff victory in three years. Sean Payton, who has made no secret of his desire to [more]
The Patriots' dysfunction on offense last season apparently included Mac Jones getting on Bill Belichick's bad side by taking matters into his own hands, according to NBC Sports' Phil Simms.
Halftime at a Super Bowl is twice as long as during a regular-season game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a plan for keeping his team loose.
Here is what the Chicago Bears could hope to get from the Indianapolis Colts if they trade the No. 1 overall pick.
The Raiders finally relented on Tuesday, allowing quarterback Derek Carr to visit with the New Orleans Saints. The natural reaction to the news became wondering whether Carr might actually be traded. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that still remains unlikely. If Carr is on the roster as of 4:00 p.m. ET next [more]
Watch Peyton Manning's reaction to the AFC losing the Pro Bowl flag football game on Sunday.
Peyton Manning easily could've run away from Tom Brady and the Patriots when he was figuring out his post-Colts career, but he embraced the challenge of facing the New England juggernaut.
Caldwell remains unemployed in the NFL ranks, while white candidates with far less successful resumes continue to land coaching jobs.
When will Bill Belichick surpass Don Shula's NFL coaching record, and what will be his next step after reaching that milestone? Our Tom E. Curran caught up with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio at the Super Bowl and exchanged some theories.
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right into the general mentality of going [more]
What’s his key to Super Bowl success? And would he ever try pro wrestling? Travis Kelce answered those questions from reporters as well.
Here’s a look at the Chiefs helmets for Super Bowl LVII.
The Bears trade back from first overall and get Justin Fields an offensive tackle and wide receiver in The 33rd Team's 2-round mock draft.
Some free agents will be higher priority than others, but Dalton Schultz's cost may be too high; the NFL's richest player may surprise you. | From @ToddBrock24f7
With the Vikings hiring of Brian Flores, @jzulgad identified five defenders who stand to benefit the most
Brock Purdy went 262nd overall in the 2022 draft. He didn't make it out of the top 5 in an ESPN redraft:
Rose is aiming for a sixth Ryder Cup appearance in Rome this year