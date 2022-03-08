Patrick Mahomes’ wedding is a reason Orlando Brown can wait on contract, mentor says

Jammal Brown was a first-round pick from Oklahoma, and he made two Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in his first four seasons with the Saints.

After an injury, Brown played two more seasons with Washington before retiring following the 2011 season.

Although he’s done playing, Brown has long been associated with football as a mentor to Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown. The two are so close that after being traded to the Chiefs, Orlando Brown said he chose jersey No. 57 as a way to honor his father and Jammal Brown.

While Orlando Brown hasn’t spoken about the Chiefs placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on him Monday, Jammal Brown did. He talked with the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo about plans for the Chiefs to give Orlando Brown a long-term contract before the July 15 deadline for players who were tagged to sign their deals.

Jammal Brown said Orlando Brown is not in a rush to get a deal done because there are a couple of big events coming up. That includes the wedding of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews.

Photos from Mahomes’ bachelor party in Las Vegas show Brown was among a few Chiefs teammates to be part of the festivities.

“He’s slow playing it because what’s most important to him right now is supporting Pat through his wedding, handling his charity event at the end of March and then getting into the best shape of his life,” Jammal Brown told Garafolo.

Garofolo also reported the first step toward a new contract will be Orlando Brown deciding if he wants to hire an agent or represent himself in negotiations.

The Chiefs’ left tackle has big goals, Jammal Brown said, including being an All-Pro, winning the Super Bowl and being the Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner. He hopes to do all of that in Kansas City.

“He wants to be in Kansas City and wants to sign a long-term deal there,” Jammal Brown said. “He wants Kansas City to understand he’s the type of player who can be there for the rest of his career.”