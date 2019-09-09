Patrick Mahomes: I wasn’t as mobile as usual, but the team helped me out

The Chiefs lost wide receiver Tyreek Hill to an injury on Sunday and they got a scare from quarterback Patrick Mahomes as well.

Mahomes went into the blue medical tent for a check after he came up limping at the end of a play in the first half, but came right back into the game. Mahomes said he “kind of rolled my ankle” and said he was eager to get out of the tent because “it was pretty hot” in there.

Mahomes wound up with 378 passing yards and three touchdowns in the 40-26 victory, but sad after the game that the injury did have some impact on him.

“Obviously, I wasn’t as mobile as I usually am, but the team helped me out,” Mahomes said, via KansasCity.com. “I was able to get the ball out of my hands, and guys were making plays.”

Left tackle Eric Fisher said the team appreciates when a player is able to play through an injury the way Mahomes did on Sunday and that’s just one of many things to appreciate about what Mahomes brings to the Chiefs.