Patrick Mahomes wants his receivers to have confidence in their ability to catch passes

The Chiefs continued to be plagued by the periodic inability of their pass-catchers to complete the act of, you know, catching the pass.

After Sunday's 27-17 win over the Patriots, I asked quarterback Patrick Mahomes about the effort to minimize the drops.

"You will never be able to eliminate it completely," Mahomes said. "All you can do is work at it, and the guys know that I'm going to keep firing the ball. That's just who I am. I'm gonna keep firing the ball to the open guy and letting them go out there and try to make plays. Obviously, it happened a little bit there at the end of the game. I think it's just, the guys gotta have the confidence to know that I'm gonna keep throwing it back to them and they gotta make the plays happen. It's part of football. Obviously, been too big of a part this year for us, but I trust the guys. I know how hard they're working at it. They're going to go out there and be the best players they can be."

I asked him for specifics as to how the effort will be made to limit the miscues.

"I mean, they're gonna do it all," Mahomes said. "They're gonna catch balls from me, they're gonna catch balls from the other quarterbacks, they’re gonna be on the JUGS [machine] after every practice or before every practice. I think it's all confidence. I think that those guys can catch the football. I've seen some of those guys make the best catches I think I've ever seen. So I think it's just going out there playing confident, being them, and if they do that, that stuff will kind of help itself."

It needs to, if the Chiefs are going to have the kind of postseason success they've enjoyed since Mahomes became the guy firing the ball to the open receiver.