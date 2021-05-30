Breaking News:

Helio Castroneves wins record-tying 4th Indianapolis 500

Patrick Mahomes wants Chiefs to become first NFL team to go 20-0

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is setting a lofty team goal for the 2021 NFL season straight from his charity golf event in Kealakekua, Hawaii.

Mahomes is out in Hawaii at The Club at Hokuli’a with teammates Travis Kelce and Kyle Long for the first annual “15 and the Mahomies Aloha Golf Classic.” During a break from the action, Mahomes took some time to sit down and talk football with Kayla Nicole for Bleacher Report. During their chat, Mahomes revealed the one record that he has his eyes set on for the 2021 NFL season.

“The only record that I have my eyes set on breaking, which will be new this year, is going 20-0,” Mahomes said. “It’s not really a record to be broken, I guess you would say. I think 19-0 is the record right now, so being able to go 20 and 0, to be the first one to do that would be awesome.”

No team has actually ever gone 19-0 and with the expanded regular season it’s unlikely that any team ever does. The 2007 New England Patriots were the last team to post a perfect regular season, but they’d fall to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII. They’d go 18-1 including the Super Bowl loss.

The 1972 Miami Dolphins were the only team during the Super Bowl era to go undefeated in both the regular season and the postseason. The catch is that they played three fewer games than teams would nowadays to accomplish the same feat.

As for the Chiefs, the closest they have ever come to an undefeated season was their 9-0 win streak during 2013. That was during Andy Reid’s first season as head coach and on the heels of a 2-14 season in 2012.

An undefeated 20-0 season will be much easier said than done, but if there’s anything we’ve learned about Mahomes and his team over the past several seasons, it’s that they should never be underestimated.

List

6 AFC West stories from last week for Chiefs fans to know

Recommended Stories

  • Former Sooner among PFF’s top LB rankings entering 2021

    Former Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray lands in Pro Football Focus' top LB's list ahead of 2021 season.

  • Louisiana coast still hurting from storms, bracing for more

    Scores of people in coastal Louisiana are still living in campers on dirt mounds or next to cement slabs where their houses once stood. “We’re scared to death for this next season,” said Clarence Dyson, who is staying with his wife and four kids in a 35-foot-long (11-meter-long) camper with bunk beds while the home they had been renting in Cameron Parish undergoes repairs after Hurricane Laura. The parish — a Louisiana designation similar to a county — is made up of small communities on the southwestern coast where residents have lived for generations, either working in the shrimp industry or more recently at one of the area’s liquefied natural gas plants.

  • Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Nas and more featured on new DMX album ‘Exodus’

    DMX’s final album is here and in an unusual move for the late rap star, it comes with several high-powered collaborations. Exodus, which he completed before his death in April, features songs with his musical peers such as  Jay-Z, Alicia Keys and Nas. Producer Swizz Beatz, who produced DMX’s early hits including his first “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” worked on the project with DMX before his untimely death.

  • James Harden on losing Game 3: ‘This is probably what’s good for us’

    James Harden believes losing Game 3 at TD Garden was good for the team.

  • DHS warns law enforcement of rise in antisemitic attacks

    The Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement about increasing attacks against Jews and Jewish institutions, prompted at least in part by the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

  • Texans’ Brandin Cooks says WR Nico Collins ‘doesn’t look like no rooke to me’

    Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks says that third-round receiver Nico Collins from Michigan does not have the demeanor or bearing of a rookie.

  • Doc Rivers explains decision to go to Tyrese Maxey over Shake Milton

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers explains his decision to go to Tyrese Maxey over Shake Milton against the Washington Wizards.

  • Could Matt Patricia be the heir to Bill Belichick, as the coach or G.M. or both?

    Former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has returned to the team in a role with a different title and far different duties. The Schrutian “special assistant to the head coach” is indeed assisting head coach Bill Belichick, in many different ways. The situation invites reasonable speculation as to whether this could lead to Patricia getting [more]

  • Iran removes central bank head who is running for president

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has dismissed the central bank governor, Abdolnaser Hemmati, one of the few moderates running in a June 18 presidential election, who said he accepted the decision that he must step aside at the bank in order to stand for president. Hemmati, a technocrat appointed central bank governor in 2018, is one of seven candidates for president, with the others mostly staunch hardliners after a vetting body, the Guardian Council, barred leading reformists and conservatives from standing. Iranian media identified several possible candidates to succeed Hemmati at the bank, including Akbar Komeijani, a deputy governor of the bank, and Hamid Pourmohammadi, deputy head of the Budget and Planning Organisation.

  • Guy Claims To Save Another Man’s Mazda RX-7 From A Flood

    There’s more to this story than you might have heard.

  • Robert Tonyan: I am ready to win a Super Bowl whenever Aaron Rodgers returns

    Will he or won’t he? Will Aaron Rodgers return as the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2021 or not? That is the multi-million-dollar question. Even Rodgers’ teammates have no idea how the standoff between the league MVP and the Packers is going to work out. Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, who signed his tender with the [more]

  • Report: Seahawks among teams in trade talks for Julio Jones

    Atlanta can't trade All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones until June 2, but the team continues to field calls from interested suitors.

  • Doc Rivers provides an update on Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers provides an update on young guard Matisse Thybulle.

  • The Ben Simmons Conundrum

    You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?

  • Cycling-Bettiol rides to solo victory on longest Giro stage, Bernal retains lead

    EF Education–Nippo's Bettiol and Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) fought for the win on the longest stage of the race before Bettiol caught up on the final ascent and overtook him as Cavagna cracked. Cavagna eventually finished ninth while Simone Consonni (Cofidis) finished second, beating Nicolas Roche (Team DSM) close to the finish line.

  • Tennis: Suarez Navarro heads to Paris after recovering from cancer

    The 32-year-old Spaniard said in September that she was diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin's lymphoma and would need to go through six months of chemotherapy. "It makes me tremendously excited to be able to participate in Roland Garros," she said on the website of the Spanish tennis federation. Suarez Navarro, who is currently ranked 118th in the world, returned to practice in December and said last month she had completed her treatment and was cured.

  • NHL betting: Will the Leafs push Montreal to the brink of elimination?

    Let's see where the betting value lies in Game 4 of the Maple Leafs-Canadiens series and Game 5 of Predators-Hurricanes.

  • Cycling-Yates wins stage 19 on Giro but Bernal hangs on to extend lead

    Yates finished 11 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the 176-kilometre ride from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera while INEOS Grenadiers' Bernal was 28 seconds behind to retain the Maglia Rosa. Yates launched a solo attack with about 6.5 kilometres to go and left Almeida and Bernal behind to take victory on the climb, giving him an opportunity to finish second in the general classification over the weekend.

  • Jon Jones hired one of the sharpest advisors in boxing, longtime analyst says

    Richard Schaefer has the ability to make a big impact in helping Jon Jones deal with UFC president Dana White.