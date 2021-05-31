Patrick Mahomes wants to go 20-0

Plenty of NFL records should fall now that the league has expanded to 17-game seasons, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has his eye on one particular record that he’s like to see the Chiefs accomplish.

Mahomes wants to go 17-0 in the regular season, then win three games in the postseason, culminating in the Super Bowl, for a perfect 20-0 mark.

“The only record I have my eyes set on breaking, which would be new this year, would be going 20-0,” Mahomes said, via BleacherReport.com. “It’s not really a record to be broken I guess you would say—19-0 is the record right now—so being able to go 20-0 and being the first one to do that, that would be awesome.”

No team ever went 19-0 when the NFL was playing 16-game seasons. The 2007 Patriots came the closest, going 16-0 in the regular season but falling to 18-1 with a Super Bowl loss. The only undefeated, untied team in NFL history was the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who went 17-0 after a 14-game regular season.

Mahomes has a 38-8 record as a starter in the regular season and a 6-2 record in the playoffs. At 44-10, his combined record is impressive. But this year he wants to improve it to 64-10.

