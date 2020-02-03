Patrick Mahomes: I want to stay in Kansas City, contract is handled by other people

Patrick Mahomes is heading into the offseason thinking about football, not contract negotiations.

Mahomes was asked this morning about his expectations for a new contract, which his agent and the Chiefs are likely to be negotiating over the offseason. Mahomes said that’s just not on his radar.

“That’s stuff that’s handled with other people,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, I want to be in Kansas City a long time. I want to win a lot of football games.”

Mahomes’ agent, Leigh Steinberg, will certainly spend plenty of time talking with the Chiefs’ front office this offseason, and Mahomes is likely to land the biggest contract in NFL history. But he says he isn’t going to let that change his approach to the offseason, or take his focus off being back at the Super Bowl next year.