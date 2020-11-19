Patrick Mahomes: Victory lap or not, divisional games are important

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was peeved about the way the Raiders celebrated their Week Five win at Arrowhead Stadium, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn’t appear to need any additional motivational material for this week’s rematch.

Whether the Raiders’ victory lap around the stadium rubbed him the wrong way or not, Mahomes said that it wasn’t hard to find reasons to get fired up for this weekend. He said “we don’t like losing to teams twice, so we’ll have the right mindset” when it comes time to play Sunday night’s game against a team from their own division.

“If you’re not ready to go in this game, playing a divisional opponent, playing against a good football team and you know it’s going to mean a lot going toward the AFC West standings, then you’re not in the right sport,” Mahomes said, via ESPN.com. “For me, it’s just as important as any other game in the division, no matter if they took a victory lap or not.”

Mahomes threw his only interception of the season and completed a season-low 51.1 percent of his passes in the 40-32 loss. A rebound for him this weekend will make it much likelier that the Chiefs also see a better result.

