Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill help get Chiefs back on track with win over Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Finding themselves in unfamiliar territory while riding a two-game losing streak and with their “back against the wall” while in last place in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs rebounded on Sunday with a 42-30 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

A highly effective offensive day offset continued defensive struggles, and the Chiefs also capitalized on the Eagles' red zone penalties to even their record at 2-2.

Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns and 278 yards and Tyreek Hill racked up 186 yards and three touchdowns on 11 catches to lead the way. Mahomes did throw an early third-quarter interception, continuing the uncharacteristic trend that has brought his season total to four after throwing only six all of last season. However, the Chiefs scored touchdowns on the five following possessions and seized the victory.

Earlier in the week, while discussing the situation in which the Chiefs found themselves as they sported their first losing record in September during Mahomes’ four seasons as a starter, the quarterback said, “It’s exciting. Now you know you have to go. We’ve put our back against the wall. So how are we going to respond? I think you’ll get the best out of everybody.”

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The quarterback proved prophetic, at least for the offense. He and his unit avoided this season’s typical slow start by scoring on their first possession of the game (a shovel pass from Mahomes to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and only Mahomes’ second first-half touchdown pass of the season). And the Chiefs rolled from there, racking up 472 yards of offense and five more touchdowns.

A 44-yard bomb to Hill on third-and-6 from with 2:37 left served as the exclamation point for Mahomes and the Chiefs. The play gave Mahomes a season-high five touchdown passes.

Mahomes becomes the fifth player in NFL history with three-plus TD passes in each of his first four games of a season, joining Tom Brady, Steve Young, Dan Marino and Kurt Warner.

But despite the offensive fireworks, defensive futility remained an issue for Kansas City. The Chiefs surrendered 461 yards, including 387 passing yards and two touchdowns to second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts connected with rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith six times for 105 yards. Hurts also had three touchdown passes negated by offensive penalties.

While the Chiefs scored touchdowns on six of their seven possessions, the Eagles lacked similar efficiency, settling for field goals three different trips into the red zone, while having touchdowns negated by an illegal man downfield call, an offensive pass interference flag and an illegal touching infraction. Hurts tacked on a 15-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward with four seconds left to make the score more respectable.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas City Chiefs bounce back with win over Philadelphia Eagles