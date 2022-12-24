Patrick Mahomes has two touchdown passes, Chiefs lead Seahawks 17-3 at halftime

The Chiefs played a strong first 30 minutes against the Seahawks and have a 17-3 lead over Seattle at halftime.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a pair of touchdown passes, though they weren’t the most difficult throws he’s ever made. But the Kansas City defense was nearly flawless in the first half — that is, until the last two minutes of the second quarter.

The Seahawks had just one first down when quarterback Geno Smith

dropped back to pass on third-and-8 from the Seattle 20 with 1:47 left in the quarter. But while he was sacked, a defensive holding penalty gave the visitors a free first down. A defensive pass interference penalty put the Seahawks on the 18-yard line.

But Kansas City’s defense was able to hold the opposing offense to a field goal, as Jason Meyers sent a kick 22 yards through the uprights for Seattle’s first points of the game.

Seattle has just 98 yards of offense, six first downs, and id 1-of-7 on third down.

Smith is 10-of-18 passing for 81 yards. D.K. Metcalf has 71 of those yards on six catches.

Mahomes threw his first touchdown on a little pop pass to receiver Kadarius Toney, who bobbled the ball and then took it 8 yards for a score. Then Mahomes hit Jerick McKinnon with a short swing pass and he took the ball in for a 9-yard touchdown to build a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Harrison Butker’s 47-yard field goal with 2:40 left in the half made the score 17-0.

Mahomes is 11-of-18 passing for 125 yards with his two TDs. His best pass of the day was one over the middle to Travis Kelce, who’s caught all four of his targets for 41 yards.

But, the Chiefs are just 2-of-6 on third down.

The Seahawks will have the ball to start the second half.

