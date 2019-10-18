Well wishes pour out for Patrick Mahomes as knee MRI looms

In today’s NFL, few scenes are more terrifying than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lying on the ground in obvious pain.

The reigning MVP exited Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos after a quarterback sneak resulted in Mahomes appearing to dislocate his knee cap, with Chiefs training staff seen popping something back into place.

In two short season as the Chiefs’ full-time starter, Mahomes has become one of the most popular players in the NFL thanks to his unprecedented arm talent. Missing him for even a few weeks would be an enormous for not only the Chiefs, but league-wide observers as well.

The Chiefs will determine the extent of the damage with an MRI on Friday, and the results will carry significant consequences for the entire AFC playoff picture. With that looming, figures across the NFL, including Mahomes’ current opponents, emerged to wish Mahomes well.

Patrick Mahomes left Thursday's game against the Broncos early with a knee injury. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NFL players send support to Patrick Mahomes after knee injury

The @Broncos showed their support to Pat Mahomes as the injured QB was helped off the field ❤️ pic.twitter.com/flZPgpO3Zi — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 18, 2019

Praying for you bro. 🙏🏾 @PatrickMahomes — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 18, 2019

Praying my bro @PatrickMahomes is straight! 🙏🏾 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) October 18, 2019

Praying that it’s nothing serious! 🙏🏾 — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) October 18, 2019

Man I hope @PatrickMahomes all good! — Nino (@qdiggs6) October 18, 2019

Sending positive thoughts and energy out to @PatrickMahomes!! #SpeedyRecovery — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) October 18, 2019

Under no circumstances should Mahomes be running a qb sneak. — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) October 18, 2019

No!!!!!! Mahomes get up! — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) October 18, 2019

At least one figure close to Mahomes felt the love, as the quarterback’s girlfriend thanked Twitter for the support.

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 thanks guys — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) October 18, 2019

