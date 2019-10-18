Well wishes pour out for Patrick Mahomes as knee MRI looms

Jack BaerYahoo Sports Contributor

In today’s NFL, few scenes are more terrifying than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lying on the ground in obvious pain.

The reigning MVP exited Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos after a quarterback sneak resulted in Mahomes appearing to dislocate his knee cap, with Chiefs training staff seen popping something back into place.

In two short season as the Chiefs’ full-time starter, Mahomes has become one of the most popular players in the NFL thanks to his unprecedented arm talent. Missing him for even a few weeks would be an enormous for not only the Chiefs, but league-wide observers as well.

The Chiefs will determine the extent of the damage with an MRI on Friday, and the results will carry significant consequences for the entire AFC playoff picture. With that looming, figures across the NFL, including Mahomes’ current opponents, emerged to wish Mahomes well.

Patrick Mahomes left Thursday's game against the Broncos early with a knee injury. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NFL players send support to Patrick Mahomes after knee injury

At least one figure close to Mahomes felt the love, as the quarterback’s girlfriend thanked Twitter for the support.

