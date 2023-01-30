It’s been a long time since a player has won both the regular-season Most Valuable Player award and the Super Bowl in the same season. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will try to do it this year.

Kurt Warner, who won both league MVP and the Super Bowl after the 1999 season, is the last player to win both in the same year. Nine regular-season MVPs have been to the Super Bowl since then; all have lost.

Mahomes has not yet been announced as the 2022 regular-season MVP, but it’s safe to say he will be. The same 50-voter Associated Press panel that selects the MVP winner also selects the All-Pro team, and Mahomes got 49 of 50 votes for first-team All-Pro quarterback. (The other vote went to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, the other Super Bowl starting quarterback, who is an MVP finalist along with Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson.)

When Mahomes won his previous league MVP, in 2018, the Chiefs lost in the AFC Championship Game. When Mahomes won his previous Super Bowl, in 2019, he did not receive any MVP votes as Lamar Jackson won the MVP unanimously.

Patrick Mahomes will try to be first regular-season MVP to win Super Bowl in 23 years originally appeared on Pro Football Talk