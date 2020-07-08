Patrick Mahomes: Trust and culture of Chiefs were what I wanted to be a part of

It could be as many as 12 more years before Patrick Mahomes has to sign another contract with the Kansas City Chiefs after his 10-year extension with the team signed on Monday.

Mahomes expressed his desire for the security the contract provides as one of the big factors for his committing to such a lengthy deal. Another reason is just how comfortable he feels with the Chiefs.

In quotes distributed by the team from his meeting with reporters on Tuesday to announce the deal, Mahomes said his trust in head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach has given him faith in the organization for the long-term.

“I think that trust is something that’s built and with my three years in the Chiefs organization, you see the trust that everyone has within each other,” Mahomes said. “Everything that coach Reid says, everything that Veach says, and what everyone in this organization says is that those things happen, and they put in the work every single day. It’s almost a challenge if I can beat Coach Reid or Veach to the facility some days. They put in as much effort as anyone and when you have a culture like that from the top down, with Clark Hunt to the 75th, 90th, whatever man on the roster, that trust and that culture was something that I wanted to be apart of. It’s something that is built on every single day. It’s been built every day that I’ve been apart of this organization.”

While Reid, who is 62 years old, may not be along for all of Mahomes’ tenure in Kansas City, he said Tuesday that he isn’t contemplating retirement any time soon. Of course when you have a quarterback the caliber of Mahomes to work with it’s understandable Reid isn’t exactly in a rush to turn in his clipboard. That helps cement the long-term vision of the franchise for the Chiefs with the key figures in lockstep as Mahomes enters just his third season as a starting quarterback in the league.

