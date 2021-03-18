Patrick Mahomes tried to get Trent Williams to Kansas City

The Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. In the chase for tackle Trent Williams, the 49ers got a small measure of payback.

Via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, the Chiefs made a push to get Williams. Obviously, he chose to stay with the 49ers.

As Barrows explains it, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got directly involved in the recruiting, with a “strong pitch” via texts and phone calls aimed at getting Williams to join the two-time defending AFC champions.

Mahomes and Williams know each other, and their hometowns in Texas are roughly 30 minutes apart.

Per Barrows, that wasn’t enough to overcome Williams’ bond with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. It dates back to their time together in Washington.

The Chiefs will now have to address the vacancies on their offensive line elsewhere. They’ve added Joe Thuney, but their effort to get Williams shows that they aren’t finished.

