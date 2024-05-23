Patrick Mahomes, Trent McDuffie excited about Chiefs’ new-look offense

During the 2024 offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs added speed to their offense, which was desperate for a dependable weapon to take the top off of opposing defenses.

By signing veteran Marquise Brown in free agency and selecting Xavier Worthy in the NFL draft, general manager Brett Veach seems to have solved Kansas City’s offensive woes, at least on paper.

During organized team activities this week, the unit has shown its confidence in the deep ball. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and cornerback Trent McDuffie both told reporters that the Chiefs’ offense is looking more explosive during their media availability sessions on Wednesday.

“I think y’all saw today we tried to throw a few more deep passes, get back to the deep game,” Mahomes explained. “I think we’ve done a great job of mastering the intermediate and short stuff, but we want to get back to having that part of the offense as well. [Head] Coach [Andy Reid] is really pushing us to push it down the field – it’s hard to do against our defense but we’re trying to make it happen.”

McDuffie echoed these comments, emphasizing how often Mahomes is looking to take shots down the field.

“Man, [the offense] is rolling,” Mcduffie said. “Y’all saw today, Pat [Mahomes] is just back there throwing it deep play after play.”

Kansas City’s offense was tough to watch and lifeless at times last season, and there were instances when it seemed that Mahomes lacked confidence in some of his counterparts.

Mahomes and the rest of the offense are focused on flipping that narrative this season, which has been evident through the first few days of practice.

