Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce team to get Chiefs even

If the first two drives are any indication, Super Bowl 57 could be a slobberknocker.

After the Eagles drove 75 yards for a score on Sunday at State Farm Stadium, the Chiefs took the kickoff and did the same.

Philly took 11 plays to march to a Jalen Hurts TD.

The Chiefs took 6 plays and 3:12 and found the end zone when Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for an 18-yard TD pass.

The Chiefs’ QB was 2-for-2 on the drive with both completions going to his All-World tight end.

Mahomes to Kelce but make it Super. 📺: #SBLVII on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m pic.twitter.com/2O8sClXZIM — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023

The drive got a big boost from rookie RB Isiah Pacheco, who had a 24-yard run.

