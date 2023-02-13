Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce team to get Chiefs even
If the first two drives are any indication, Super Bowl 57 could be a slobberknocker.
After the Eagles drove 75 yards for a score on Sunday at State Farm Stadium, the Chiefs took the kickoff and did the same.
Philly took 11 plays to march to a Jalen Hurts TD.
The Chiefs took 6 plays and 3:12 and found the end zone when Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for an 18-yard TD pass.
The Chiefs’ QB was 2-for-2 on the drive with both completions going to his All-World tight end.
Mahomes to Kelce but make it Super.
The drive got a big boost from rookie RB Isiah Pacheco, who had a 24-yard run.
PACHECO RUNNING ANGRY.
