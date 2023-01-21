Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce take Chiefs to early lead over Jaguars

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

The Chiefs’ offense made it look too easy on their opening possession.

Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for a touchdown pass that gave Kansas City an early 7-0 lead over Jacksonville in today’s divisional round matchup, and if the first drive was any indication, it’s going to be a long day for the Jaguars.

This was the 12th time that Mahomes and Kelce have connected for a postseason touchdown pass, tying Joe Montana and Jerry Rice for the second-most in NFL history. Only Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, with 15, have more.

The Jaguars went three-and-out on their opening possession. Trevor Lawrence is going to need to get things going in a hurry for the Jaguars to have any chance.

