Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce get autographs tattooed on Post Malone after beer-pong bet

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are a tough duo on the football field. They’re also a tough matchup on a beer-pong table.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstars celebrated their Super Bowl victory this winter with a stop at Post Malone’s concert in Kansas City, Missouri, the day of the team’s parade. In a story detailed by GQ’s Clay Skipper, they ran the table the entire night and ended the evening watching the rapper get their autographs tattooed on his arm backstage.

Post Malone invited Mahomes to say hello before the show and when he and Kelce arrived, he challenged them to a game of beer pong.

Post Malone loves the game and told GQ he is a “pretty f----- competitive beer-pong player.” Mahomes, who brought a jersey to thank the star for an invite, said he didn’t have his best night. But Kelce, he said, was “unconscious.” The tight end added that he doesn’t know if “I’ve been that hot on the pong table ever in my life.”

Mahomes, 24, and Kelce, 30, ran the table and forced Post Malone to rotate partners to try and compete. They played 10 games when the rapper needed to take the stage, but he delayed it to play another four or five in an attempt to win.

Post Malone had Mahomes and Kelce write their autographs on paper and agreed to tattoo them on his body if they beat him again. Which seems a ludicrous bet considering the teammates were an incredible 15-for-15 at that point.

Via Skipper for GQ:

Surely you know how this ends: Post loses. “He has a tattoo artist literally in the room,” recalls Mahomes, who sounds alarmed even in retrospect. “I'm like, ‘Dude, you do not actually have to get a tattoo of our autographs.’ ” And certainly, by now, you know this too: Post Malone is a man of his word, and gets his new tattoo done backstage, immediately after the show, inking onto himself a squiggly Patrick Mahomes autograph that looks like it had been written by someone who'd been drinking all day to be tattooed onto someone who'd been drinking all day. In asking Mahomes about that epic day, I set the over/under at 20 beers, to which he replied, “Way over,” but added that he doesn't “know how many full beers I drank, because half the beers were on my clothes.” For his part, Post Malone told me he “thinks” it's the only tat that ended up on his body as a result of a lost bet.

The tattoo was by Ruben Reza, who was there to complete a face tattoo for Post Malone, he told KSNT in March. He also confirmed he tattooed the autographs and a Chiefs logo on the rapper’s arm.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce had their autographs tattooed on Post Malone. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

