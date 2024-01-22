Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce do it again; Chiefs lead 20-17

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce tied Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski when hooked up for their 15th career playoff touchdown in the first half of Sunday's game against the Bills, but that impasse didn't last long.

Mahomes hit Kelce with a screen that the tight end turned into a three-yard touchdown to cap the first drive of the second half. Harrison Butker's extra point put the Chiefs up 20-17 after the third lead change of the game.

The touchdown got set up by a 30-yard pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the first play of the third quarter. Valdes-Scantling has had issues holding onto the ball this season, but he pulled in this pass while being well covered by Bills corner Taron Johnson.

The Bills will get their chance to answer and both Sunday's game and the history between the teams suggests they will.