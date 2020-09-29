Patrick Mahomes tosses four TDs, runs for another as Chiefs grab 34-20 win over Ravens

In a battle of top AFC contenders, the Kansas City Chiefs proved they are still at the top of the heap.

Patrick Mahomes tossed four touchdown passes and ran for another as the Chiefs gained 517 yards and improved to 3-0 with a 34-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. It’s the 12th consecutive win for Kansas City dating back to last season.

The defending Super Bowl champions greatly outclassed Baltimore in the first half to build a lead that was never truly threatened. The Ravens scored just three points offensively as the Chiefs built a 27-10 lead at the break. A 26-yard Justin Tucker field goal combined with a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown from Devin Duvernay served as the only points for the Ravens in the half.

Meanwhile, Mahomes ran for a 3-yard touchdown and had passing scores to Anthony Sherman, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman as they sliced up the Ravens Defense. Kansas City out-gained the Ravens by a 333-97 margin in the half with 18 first downs gained to just five from Baltimore.

Mahomes’ run gave the Chiefs a 6-3 lead before a missed extra point from Harrison Butker. The missed extra point and a missed 42-yard field goal from Butker were about the only blemishes on the night for the Chiefs.

Mahomes connected with Sherman on a 5-yard touchdown on an underhanded shovel pass to increase the lead to 13-3. Duvernay’s ensuing kickoff return score would pull the Ravens right back into the mix at 13-10 before Mahomes and the Chiefs put on the afterburners. A 20-yard touchdown to Hill and a 49-yard touchdown to Hardman rounded out the first half lead.

A 42-yard Tucker field goal and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Nick Boyle pulled the Ravens within a score at 27-20 early in the fourth quarter. However, the Chiefs answered with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that drained nearly seven minutes off the clock as Mahomes connected with Eric Fisher on a tackle-eligible play for a 2-yard touchdown to cap the victory for Kansas City.

Kansas City held Jackson to a career-low 97 yards passing on the night. Jackson added 83 yards on nine carries but the Ravens Offense could not get anything going consistently.

The Chiefs converted 10 of 13 chances on third down on the night. Mahomes completed 31 of 42 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

