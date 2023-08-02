Patrick Mahomes tops NFLPA's most recent top-50 player sales list

Coming off his second Super Bowl championship, Patrick Mahomes' jersey was in high demand this offseason.

The Chiefs quarterback tops the NFLPA's most recent top-50 player sales list. Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Micah Parsons and Travis Kelce are close behind.

Parsons and Kelce become the first linebacker and tight end to simultaneously break into the top five since the list’s inception in 2014. Only five other non-quarterbacks made the list.

The first list of the season tracks sales of officially licensed NFL player merchandise from March 1 to May 31. The list includes data from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 80 NFLPA licensees and is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed NFL player products.

The products range from adult and youth game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, pet products, and more.

Here is the top 20 players among all officially licensed product sold:

1. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City

2. Aaron Rodgers, QB, NY Jets

3. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati

4. Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas

5. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City

6. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia

7. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas

8. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo

9. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas

10. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh

11. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota

12. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona

13. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

14. Derek Carr, QB, New Orleans

15. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Las Vegas

16. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville

17. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia

18. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay

19. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati

20. Justin Herbert, QB, LA Chargers

