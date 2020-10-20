Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his 90th and 91st career touchdown passes on Monday in his 37th career game, topping a new NFL record.

Mahomes is the fastest quarterback ever to reach 91 touchdown passes, surpassing Dolphins Hall of Famer Dan Marino, who reached 90 touchdown passes in his 40th career game.

Kurt Warner had 86 touchdown passes in his first 40 NFL games. No other player in NFL history has even thrown 75 touchdown passes in his first 40 games.

Mahomes also has 11,111 career passing yards and is also the fastest player ever to reach 11,000 passing yards. Warner set the previous record by topping 11,000 yards in his 39th game.

The 25-year-old Mahomes has a chance to rewrite the NFL’s passing record book.

Patrick Mahomes tops 90 passing TDs in 37 games, fastest in NFL history originally appeared on Pro Football Talk