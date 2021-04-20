Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez started it.

Perez wore a Tom Brady jersey during batting practice before the Royals played the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium on Monday. The Royals tweeted a video of Perez, who lost a Super Bowl LV bet to former Royals and current Rays outfielder Brett Phillips.

On the video, Perez calls Patrick Mahomes “the best” despite wearing the No. 12 Brady jersey.

The Royals added commentary to the tweet, writing, “Sometimes words speak louder than actions.”

That prompted Brady to reply Tuesday, writing, “Nahhh I think actions always speak louder than words.”

Mahomes clapped back less than an hour later.

“I guess we will see in 20 years,” Mahomes wrote, adding a couple of emojis.

Mahomes could have drawn to within four Super Bowl rings of Brady in February, but we all know how that turned out. Brady now has seven Super Bowl rings to Mahomes’ one.

Brady has five Super Bowl MVP awards to Mahomes’ one, three league MVP awards to Mahomes’ one and 230 regular-season wins to Mahomes’ 38.

Brady, 43, already has done more than any other player in NFL history. Who’s to say he won’t outlast Mahomes, who is only 25?

We jest. (We think.)

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Brady, it’s never to put limitations on what he can do or how long he will play. He will retire when he retires.

Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady trade friendly barbs on social media originally appeared on Pro Football Talk