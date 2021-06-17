Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady share cover of ‘Madden NFL 22’

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is back on the cover of EA Sports’ Madden NFL video game franchise, but this time he’s joined by another player.

After a tease earlier this week, Mahomes officially shared the “Madden NFL 22” cover on his Twitter account. It turned out to be exactly what everyone predicted. Mahomes will share the cover with Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.

This marks the first time since 2010 that two NFL athletes have shared the cover. Back then it was Steelers DB Troy Polamalu and Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald, who had faced off in the Super Bowl the year prior, just as Mahomes and Brady did in Super Bowl LV.

There are multiple versions of the cover depending on what edition of the game you pick up. Mahomes shared covers for the base game, MVP Edition, and the Dynasty Edition.

This marks the second Madden cover for Mahomes as he was featured as the cover athlete two years ago for “Madden NFL 20.” Brady was also featured as the cover athlete in “Madden NFL 18.” They’re the only two NFL players to ever be featured on a Madden cover twice.

“Madden NFL 22” come to PC, Playstation and Xbox gaming consoles on August 20, 2021. You can get early access to the game by pre-ordering.