Patrick Mahomes: Tom Brady is the greatest of all time

Patrick Mahomes has had a Hall of Fame career in the six years since he became the Chiefs' full-time starting quarterback. With three Super Bowl titles, three Super Bowl MVP awards, two league MVP awards and six Pro Bowls, Mahomes already is drawing comparisons to Tom Brady.

Brady remains the greatest of all time with seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVP awards, three league MVP awards, two offensive player of the year awards, a comeback player of the year award and 15 Pro Bowls in 23 seasons.

But Mahomes is closing on Brady.

“I like it. He is the greatest of all time, and I like being compared to him, but I still have so long that I have to go in my career if you look at the longevity, the consistent greatness that he had every single year,” Mahomes said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show. “All I can do is just try to continue to be the best me every single day that I have and have no regrets. I actually heard Tom say this a while back and that was his goal was just to be the best version of Tom Brady he could be. All that other stuff kind of happens. All that other stuff kind of comes with it if you continue to work hard and continue to get great teammates around you. I've been blessed, man. I've been blessed to be in a great organization with great players, and if I can just continue to work the way I work, I'll have no regrets about however my career ends."

Mahomes has an opportunity to do what Brady never could — threepeat.

After winning three Super Bowls in his first four years as a starter, and back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2004, Brady's Patriots lost in the divisional round in 2005. It wasn't until 2014 that he won his fourth Super Bowl ring.