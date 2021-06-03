Patrick Mahomes on his toe: If there were a game, I’d be able to play in it

By all accounts, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has progressed well in his rehab from offseason surgery on the big toe of his left foot.

After head coach Andy Reid said last week that Mahomes was “full go” in offseason activities, Mahomes said Thursday that the foot feels good.

“If there was a game, I’d be able to play in it, I think,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “At the end of the day, there’s still stuff I’m going to have to work through. I’m going to continue to rehab and continue to keep strengthening that stuff. But it’s good to be able to get out there a little bit earlier than the schedule had me and be able to get some work in.”

The expectation has long been that Mahomes would be fine for training camp after the surgery to correct an issue that hobbled him during the 2020 postseason. That he already feels ready to play is a good sign for Kansas City as the offseason program continues.

