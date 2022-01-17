Patrick Mahomes throws three second-quarter TD passes for Chiefs

It was a slow start for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The elite quarterback got his team’s offense in gear in the second quarter with three touchdown passes.

First, he went underhand and Jerick McKinnon scored from 4 yards to tie the game after the PAT.

There was the shoulder fake and beautiful throw to Byron Pringle for 12 yards and the lead.

Then, on a third-and-20 in the final minute, he found the great tight end Travis Kelce, who could have waltzed into the end zone on the 48-yard play.

The Chiefs had a 21-7 lead and were going to receive the opening kickoff in the second half.

Mahomes has thrown for 241 yards on 19 completions.

The Chiefs had 300 yards of offense in the first half and the Steelers had 45 as they look to extend Ben Roethlisberger’s career.