Patrick Mahomes throws TD pass as Chiefs face Bears

Patrick Mahomes expected to play one series Saturday against the Chicago Bears. The great quarterback made it count and showed everyone he is in midseason form.

Mahomes was 6-for-7 for 60 yards and a touchdown pass to Blake Bell, the Belldozer.

He shredded the Chicago defense with ease and found six different receivers on the 11-play, 72-yard drive.

Might be a good idea for Andy Reid to use his starters sparingly as the Soldier Field turf is looking problematic.

There are Soldier Field employees working to fill in divots on the turf 15 minutes before game time. pic.twitter.com/ad6Ag3XMAq — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) August 13, 2022

