Patrick Mahomes throws TD pass as Chiefs face Bears

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
Patrick Mahomes expected to play one series Saturday against the Chicago Bears. The great quarterback made it count and showed everyone he is in midseason form.

Mahomes was 6-for-7 for 60 yards and a touchdown pass to Blake Bell, the Belldozer.

He shredded the Chicago defense with ease and found six different receivers on the 11-play, 72-yard drive.

Might be a good idea for Andy Reid to use his starters sparingly as the Soldier Field turf is looking problematic.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

