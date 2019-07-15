Watch NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes Throw Football Out Of The Stadium

When you’re the NFL’s reigning MVP, you can show off a little.

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who won the honor last season, put his arm strength on full display recently as a local news helicopter hovered above Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (See the video below.)

He threw the ball up and out of the stadium. It landed on the concourse.

In May, the NFL Network’s Peter Schrager said Mahomes possessed the league’s most powerful arm ― and it would be hard to argue with his conclusion after the clip above.

“His arm is just a thing of beauty and it’s also a thing of sheer brute force,” Schrager said, per 247.

Of course, you need more than might to win Super Bowls, as Fox Sports reporter Colin Cowherd seemed to playfully remind the third-year player on Twitter.

Mahomes laughed off the dig.

