Patrick Mahomes throws football out of Arrowhead Stadium

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes displayed one of the more impressive feats of arm strength you’ll ever see on Friday.

Mahomes was on the field at Arrowhead Stadium when a camera on the KCTV helicopter caught him throwing a football up, up and all the way out of the stadium. The ball went over the top row of seats and was seen rolling on the concourse below.

The Uncle Rico-style throw has racked up plenty of views on social media. The ability to throw a football up and out of a stadium does not really have a lot of relevance to a football game, but it is an impressive-looking feat.

Mahomes looked in 2018 like the most impressive young quarterback to come along in years. This is just one more impressive display of his talents.