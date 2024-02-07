Patrick Mahomes thinks Commanders got a good one in Kliff Kingsbury

New Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury was Patrick Mahomes' coach at Texas Tech, and Mahomes still speaks highly of his college coach.

“It’s someone who’s taught me a ton,” Mahomes said, via USA Today. “He got me, kind of out of high school, where I was a baseball player trying to play football. Basically, trying to be on my own. You’re leaving the household and kind of being on your own, and he helped me become who I am today.”

Mahomes said Kingsbury's strength as a coach is calling an offense that plays up what his quarterback does well.

"I think the biggest thing is, you see, with a lot of young quarterbacks is whenever they get to a coach, they kind of try to restrict them and kind of make them be this model of how the quarterback position is supposed to be played,” Mahomes said. “And I think he was early in the game of just saying, ‘Hey, let’s maximize your strengths.’ He would teach me here and there how to be more mechanical and get in the pocket and the fundamentals of the game, but he never restricted who I was."

The Commanders don't have a quarterback with Mahomes' strengths, but Mahomes believes that whoever is at quarterback in Washington in 2024 is going to have a good coach in his corner.